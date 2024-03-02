Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arizona and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They are fully in control with a 51-30 lead over Oregon.

Arizona already has 12 blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Oregon 19-9, Arizona 22-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Arizona State typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Wildcats proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 85-67 victory over the Sun Devils. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. Ballo is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last eight games he's played. Caleb Love was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Ducks beat the Beavers 78-71 on Wednesday.

Among those leading the charge was Kwame Evans Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Oregon's cause all that much against the Golden Bears on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Jermaine Couisnard, who scored 16 points along with six assists and two steals.

The Wildcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Ducks, their victory bumped their record up to 19-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.9 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 18-10 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Oregon in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Arizona is a big 13.5-point favorite against Oregon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona.