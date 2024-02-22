Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Washington State 20-6, Arizona 20-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

Washington State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Cougars earned a 72-59 win over the Cardinal.

Washington State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Isaac Jones out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Jaylen Wells was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona put the finishing touches on their 12th blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past the Sun Devils, posting a 105-60 victory at home. The win was nothing new for Arizona as they're now sitting on six straight.

Arizona can attribute much of their success to Jaden Bradley, who scored 21 points along with five assists. Bradley is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Washington State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Washington State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Arizona is a big 12-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.