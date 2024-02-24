Halftime Report

A win for Arkansas would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Arkansas leads 36-34 over the Tigers.

If Arkansas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-13 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Missouri 8-18, Arkansas 13-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas is heading back home. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Arkansas will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Tuesday, the Razorbacks earned a 78-71 victory over the Aggies.

Arkansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tramon Mark, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and Makhi Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. Mark didn't help Arkansas' cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 13th straight defeat. They fell 72-67 to the Volunteers.

Missouri's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Noah Carter, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds, and Sean East II who scored 24 points along with six assists. Carter didn't help Missouri's cause all that much against the Rebels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

The victory got the Razorbacks back to even at 13-13. As for the Tigers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 16 of their last 17 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid win over the Tigers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 91-84. Does Arkansas have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Tigers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas is a 4.5-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.