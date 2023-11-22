Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Army after losing four in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Army leads 28-25 over Albany.

If Army keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-4 in no time. On the other hand, Albany will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Albany 1-3, Army 0-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cool Insuring Arena -- Glens Falls, New York

Cool Insuring Arena -- Glens Falls, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

For the first time this season, Albany are expected to come out on top. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Army Black Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Cool Insuring Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Albany pushed their score all the way to 82 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bobcats by a score of 85-82. Even though they lost, Albany's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.5 points per game (they're now ranked 185th in scoring overall).

Meanwhile, Army's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 67-58 to the Bobcats.

The Pirates' victory bumped their season record to 3-0 while the Great Danes' loss dropped theirs to 1-2.

Albany will be fighting an uphill battle on Tuesday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Army is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Army

Injury Report for Albany

Justin Neely: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

No Injury Information