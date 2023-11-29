Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: CCSU 1-4, Army 0-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact CCSU found out the hard way on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Blue Devils lost to the Minutemen, and the Blue Devils lost bad. The score wound up at 89-60. CCSU has not had much luck with Massachusetts recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

CCSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Abdul Momoh, who scored 11 points, and Jayden Brown who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Army's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 75-68 to the Bearcats.

The Blue Devils bumped their record down to 1-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Black Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 0-6.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Army is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Army is a slight 2.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.