Who's Playing

New York, State U. of Privateers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: New York, State U. of 0-0, Army 0-7

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

The Army Black Knights will host the New York, State U. of Privateers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at Christl Arena.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New York, State U. of were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 25 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, New York, State U. of finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Army also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.