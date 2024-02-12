The ASUN announced on Sunday night it suspended an official involved in an in-game dispute with Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy on Saturday due to "conduct not in alignment with the expectations of the ASUN." The suspension is effective immediately and runs through the remainder of the 2023-24 season and postseason.

The official was suspended after ejecting Mincy just minutes into Jacksonville's game vs. North Alabama after using an "offensive slur," Mincy told the Florida Times-Union. Mincy, who is Black, did not say what the official said. The ASUN did not specifically identify which of the three game officials it suspended.

After getting into a verbal spat with the official, Mincy was ejected from the game with double technical fouls. Mincy then shook hands with every player on the opposing team before making his way across the floor and exchanging words with the JU athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert while pointing and apparently explaining the situation.

"It's why I reacted the way I did," Mincy told the Florida Times-Union. "But JU and Alex [Ricker-Gilbert] had my back and the ASUN has dealt with it. We're going to move on."

Mincy later posted on social media that he had "never in his career experienced what he experienced today."

Assistant coach Michael Fly took over for Mincy after his ejection and helped lead the Dolphins to a 67-63 over North Alabama.