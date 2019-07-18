Auburn 'expects' a notice of allegations and possible penalties from the NCAA related to bribery case

Former Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person received a lenient sentence on Wednesday for his involvement in the college basketball bribery scandal, but his former employer may not get off as easy.

In a victim impact statement issued by Auburn as part of Person's sentencing, Auburn University admitted for the first time publicly that as a result of Person's misdeeds while coaching the Tigers -- which involved accepting $91,500 in bribery money for steering players to a financial institution -- Auburn is anticipating a formal notice of allegations (NOA) from the NCAA. An NOA is part of the enforcement process by the NCAA submitted to schools that outlines rule or rules an institution is alleged to have broken, with a thorough description of the facts of the case, following an NCAA investigation

Here's what Auburn wrote in its victim impact statement on Wednesday.

As a result of Person's misconduct, Auburn expects to receive a formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in the coming months. While Auburn believes the NCAA investigation to date has only confirmed that any staff misconduct was isolated to Person – and that his misconduct was committed in a way so as to avoid Auburn's detection – the University will still have to navigate the enforcement process to an ultimate conclusion, a process that may drag into yet another basketball season. Despite the fact that the NCAA has already imposed what Auburn believes are sufficient penalties for those student-athletes affected by Person's misbehavior, the possibility exists that Auburn's athletics department and/or men's basketball team could face further sanction and penalties from the NCAA's Committee on Infractions.

Auburn alleging that Person acted in a way to avoid detection for his misdeeds could help them, but it's an argument that is likely not able to be proved nor one that will carry weight with the NCAA.

Related to the college basketball scandal, NC State received its own NOA last week detailing multiple Level I and Level II violations, the most severe and the second-most severe in the eyes of the NCAA. In its case, the NCAA alleges a former Adidas executive paid former star recruit-turned-NC State-signee Dennis Smith Jr. $40,000. Former coach Mark Gottfried and his former assistant, Orlando Early, are also named in the case, which alleges Smith was provided $46,700 in total impermissible benefits.