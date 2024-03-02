Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Kansas 21-7, Baylor 20-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Foster Pavillion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Baylor will stroll into this one as the favorite.

After a 105-102 finish the last time they played, Baylor and the Horned Frogs decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bears came out on top against the Horned Frogs by a score of 62-54 on Monday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Baylor to victory, but perhaps none more so than Yves Missi, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Missi didn't help Baylor's cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Jalen Bridges, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. It was the first time this season that Kansas let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, Kansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Kansas was Johnny Furphy's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bears' win bumped their record up to 20-8. As for the Jayhawks, their loss ended a 19-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 21-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.6 points per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor couldn't quite finish off the Jayhawks in their previous matchup back in February and fell 64-61. Will Baylor have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Baylor is a solid 6-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Baylor.