Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Baylor and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 50-25 lead over Nicholls State.

Baylor entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Nicholls State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Nicholls State 3-4, Baylor 6-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.01

What to Know

Nicholls State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the Baylor Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ferrell Center. Nicholls State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Nicholls State found out the hard way. They fell 74-61 to the Bulldogs.

Despite the defeat, Nicholls State got a solid performance out of Jamal West Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They secured a 95-91 W over the Gators. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Baylor's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RayJ Dennis, who scored 24 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals, and Jalen Bridges, who scored 23 points along with 5 assists. Bridges continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Langston Love was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Their wins bumped the Colonels to 3-4 and the Bulldogs to 6-0.

While only Baylor took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Baylor, as the team is favored by a full 26.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Nicholls State and Baylor are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nicholls State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been even better at 90.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won all of the games they've played against Nicholls State in the last 5 years.

Dec 28, 2022 - Baylor 85 vs. Nicholls State 56

Nov 15, 2021 - Baylor 89 vs. Nicholls State 60

Nov 16, 2018 - Baylor 81 vs. Nicholls State 54

Injury Report for Baylor

Yanis Ndjonga: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Nicholls State

No Injury Information