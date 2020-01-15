Baylor vs. Iowa State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Baylor

Current Records: Iowa State 8-7; Baylor 13-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #2 Baylor Bears are heading back home. They will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ferrell Center. The Bears are currently enjoying a 12-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Baylor didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday as they won 67-55. G Jared Butler and G MaCio Teague were among the main playmakers for Baylor as the former had 22 points and the latter had 16 points along with seven rebounds. Butler's performance made up for a slower contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week.

Meanwhile, Iowa State had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, taking their game 81-68. Iowa State relied on the efforts of G Rasir Bolton, who had 23 points and six assists, and G Tyrese Haliburton, who had 15 points and eight assists in addition to five boards. This makes it four games in a row in which Haliburton has had at least three steals.

Baylor is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Bears lost to the Cyclones by a decisive 83-66 margin. The loss knocked the Bears out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Cyclones with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.46

Odds

The Bears are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Baylor have won six out of their last nine games against Iowa State.