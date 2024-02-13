Halftime Report

Bethune-Cook. and the Tigers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 41-40, Bethune-Cook. has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Bethune-Cook. came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Texas So. 9-12, Bethune-Cook. 11-12

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 12th at Moore Gymnasium. Texas So. is coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas So. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Rattlers out 78-75. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Texas So. has posted since January 8th.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Bethune-Cook. and the Panthers on Saturday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats walked away with an 84-78 victory over the Panthers.

The Tigers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-12 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 11-12.

Texas So. will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog.

Texas So. beat the Wildcats 69-62 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas So. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 2-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won both of the games they've played against Bethune-Cook. in the last 2 years.