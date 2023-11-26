Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Butler 4-2, Boise State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Butler Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Friday, the Broncos didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Rams, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory.

Boise State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cam Martin, who scored 8 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Nittany Lions 88-78 on Friday.

Pierre Brooks II was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 26 points. Another player making a difference was Jahmyl Telfort, who scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Boise State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Currently 5-1 against the spread, Butler has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Boise State is only 1-4 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Butler is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Broncos as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

