Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: North Carolina State 4-2, Boston College 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Boston College Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Silvio O. Conte Forum. North Carolina State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

After some red-hot offensive attacks in their last four matches, North Carolina State finally fizzled out. Their painful 72-52 loss to the Rebels might stick with them for a while. North Carolina State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% worse than the opposition.

North Carolina State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ben Middlebrooks, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds, and LJ Thomas who scored 7 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Commodores on the road on Wednesday as they won 80-62. With that victory, Boston College brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Quinten Post, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Claudell Harris Jr., who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Prince Aligbe, who scored 9 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Cougars' win bumped their season record to 6-0 while the Wolfpack's defeat dropped theirs to 4-1.

North Carolina State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Boston College is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

North Carolina State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.