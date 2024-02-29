Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bradley and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Southern Illinois.

If Bradley keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-9 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Illinois will have to make due with a 19-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-10, Bradley 20-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Bradley Braves and the Southern Illinois Salukis are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Carver Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bradley posted their closest win since November 6, 2023 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Redbirds 48-45. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Bradley has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois waltzed into their game on Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Aces by a score of 65-53.

Southern Illinois got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Troy D'Amico out in front who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

The Braves are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-9 record this season. As for the Salukis, their win bumped their record up to 19-10.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Bradley won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in January, slipping by the Salukis 70-69. Will Bradley repeat their success, or do the Salukis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 8-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Illinois.