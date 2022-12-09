Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Bryant

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-6; Bryant 6-3

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Chace Athletic Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Seawolves were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the Yale Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Bryant suffered a grim 97-71 defeat to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday. A silver lining for Bryant was the play of guard Charles Pride, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Stony Brook is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Stony Brook at 2-6 and Bryant at 6-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Seawolves are stumbling into the matchup with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.9 on average. Bryant's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 89 points per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bryant and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.