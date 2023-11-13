Who's Playing

Framingham Rams @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Framingham 0-0, CCSU 0-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The CCSU Blue Devils will host the Framingham Rams to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Framingham were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CCSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game.

Looking back to last season, Framingham finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, CCSU finished with a dismal 10-21 record.