Who's Playing
Framingham Rams @ CCSU Blue Devils
Current Records: Framingham 0-0, CCSU 0-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut
- Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The CCSU Blue Devils will host the Framingham Rams to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 13th at William H. Detrick Gymnasium.
Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Framingham were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CCSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game.
Looking back to last season, Framingham finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, CCSU finished with a dismal 10-21 record.