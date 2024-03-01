Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: N. Alabama 13-16, Cent. Arkansas 9-22

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Farris Center -- Conway, Arkansas

What to Know

Cent. Arkansas is on a four-game streak of home losses, the Lions a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Farris Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cent. Arkansas pushed their score all the way to 82 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 95-82 to the Colonels. Cent. Arkansas has struggled against the Colonels recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Alabama last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights. N. Alabama found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.9% worse than the opposition.

The Bears have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss dropped their record down to 13-16.

Cent. Arkansas came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lions when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 84-81. Does Cent. Arkansas have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N. Alabama.