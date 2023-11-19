Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Chattanooga Mocs

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 1-3, Chattanooga 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

What to Know

Chattanooga is 6-1 against Tennessee Tech since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Chattanooga Mocs will be playing at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET at McKenzie Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Chattanooga entered their tilt with Bellarmine with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Mocs walked away with a 72-64 win over the Knights on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 82-70. The victory was just what Tennessee Tech needed coming off of a 96-65 loss in their prior match.

The Mocs' victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 1-3.

Going forward, Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Chattanooga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 14-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Tennessee Tech.