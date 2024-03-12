Who's Playing

West Virginia Mountaineers @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: West Virginia 9-22, Cincinnati 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. West Virginia is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact West Virginia found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Bearcats, falling 92-56.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, West Virginia struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Mountaineers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their victory bumped their record up to 18-13.

West Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on West Virginia: they have a less-than-stellar 11-18-1 record against the spread this season.

West Virginia took a serious blow against Cincinnati in their previous matchup on Saturday, falling 92-56. Can West Virginia avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cincinnati is a big 10.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati and West Virginia both have 1 win in their last 2 games.