Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: North Carolina State 15-9, Clemson 17-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers are set to tip at 7:45 p.m. ET on February 17th at Littlejohn Coliseum. North Carolina State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Wolfpack were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Demon Deacons.

North Carolina State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of DJ Horne, who scored 31 points, and Mohamed Diarra who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Horne has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Clemson had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They strolled past the Hurricanes with points to spare, taking the game 77-60. 77 seems to be a good number for Clemson as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Clemson's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chase Hunter, who scored 20 points. Jack Clark was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Wolfpack's defeat dropped their record down to 15-9. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina State took a serious blow against the Tigers in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 80-54. Can North Carolina State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.