College Basketball Podcast: No, ACC coaches, the NCAA Tournament does not need to be expanded
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Donte DiVincenzo's great day at the combine that could end his Villanova career
The ACC men's basketball coaches met this week and agreed to propose, among other things, that the NCAA Tournament be expanded from 68 teams to 72 teams. Put me down as a hard pass -- as I explained in this column. And Matt Norlander and I discussed the topic at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast.
After that, the conversation went like this:
25:39 Donte DiVincenzo tested well at the NBA Draft combine on Thursday -- leading to more and more people predicting that he's played his final game for Villanova. What does this mean for the Wildcats? Where should I have them in the Top 25 (and one) if DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman both stay in the NBA Draft? Norlander and I talked through it.
34:27: We continued talking about NBA prospects here -- specifically Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. Why isn't Bagley more seriously discussed as a possible No. 1 pick? If doctors are comfortable, should a franchise consider taking Porter in the top four? And if Jackson is so awesome, why did he only play 21 minutes per game at Michigan State?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
