College Basketball Podcast: Should Kansas or Kentucky be preseason No. 1?

I'm really struggling with whether to have Kentucky or Kansas No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). I know the Wildcats and Jayhawks should be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order -- as Matt Norlander recently pointed out. But I go back and forth on the order. So Norlander and I spent a good bit of time on that in this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast -- but not until after we discussed ... our children!

Let me explain.

Then we talked about the difference between a Whopper and Whoppers. And then, finally, we got to basketball.

9:44: So who should be No. 1 -- Kansas or Kentucky? We talked through it from every angle. Norlander has a definitive opinion. But I'm still not sold either way.



31:09: Gonzaga added graduate transfer Geno Crandall



35:40: Some of the stars of this past college basketball season have spent this week playing in the NBA Summer League. Jaren Jackson had an incredible debut Monday. Marvin Bagley somehow only scored one point in 29 minutes Thursday. And Trae Young is STRUGGLING. So we touched on those things before saying goodbye.



