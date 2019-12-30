College basketball rankings: Duke jumps to No. 2, Kansas to No. 3 behind No. 1 Gonzaga in Coaches Poll

Undefeated Auburn is No. 7 and undefeated San Diego State is No. 12.

The final USA Today Coaches Poll of the decade has the program that's won as much as almost any other -- Gonzaga -- as the No. 1. 

Mark Few's Zags hold a commanding lead, having acquired 30 of the 32 first-place votes. Inside the top five, we have some scooting and booting. Duke and Baylor are up two spots from a week ago, while Ohio State slips three rungs after its loss to West Virginia on Sunday.

The 11-1 Mountaineers come in at No. 17 this week. WVU's six-spot jump is the biggest week-over-week, while Virginia's six-spot drop is the largest; the Wahoos go from 13th to 19th. These rankings help set the stage for conference season, which begins in earnest across the country this week. 

1. Gonzaga
2. Duke 
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. Ohio State
6. Oregon
7. Auburn
8. Louisville
9. Villanova
10. Butler
11. Memphis
12. San Diego State
13. Michigan
14. Kentucky
15. Maryland
16. Michigan State
17. West Virginia
18. Dayton
19. Virginia
20. Florida State
21. Penn State
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Washington 38; Utah St. 38; Xavier 34; Northern Iowa 28; Marquette 27; Colorado 27; St. Mary's 21; Purdue 20; Creighton 15; DePaul 14; Arkansas 14; Seton Hall 13; North Carolina 7; Houston 6; VCU 3; Florida 3; Liberty 2.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. This is his 10th season reporting on college basketball for CBS. He also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

