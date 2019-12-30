College basketball rankings: Duke jumps to No. 2, Kansas to No. 3 behind No. 1 Gonzaga in Coaches Poll
Undefeated Auburn is No. 7 and undefeated San Diego State is No. 12.
The final USA Today Coaches Poll of the decade has the program that's won as much as almost any other -- Gonzaga -- as the No. 1.
Mark Few's Zags hold a commanding lead, having acquired 30 of the 32 first-place votes. Inside the top five, we have some scooting and booting. Duke and Baylor are up two spots from a week ago, while Ohio State slips three rungs after its loss to West Virginia on Sunday.
The 11-1 Mountaineers come in at No. 17 this week. WVU's six-spot jump is the biggest week-over-week, while Virginia's six-spot drop is the largest; the Wahoos go from 13th to 19th. These rankings help set the stage for conference season, which begins in earnest across the country this week.
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. Ohio State
6. Oregon
7. Auburn
8. Louisville
9. Villanova
10. Butler
11. Memphis
12. San Diego State
13. Michigan
14. Kentucky
15. Maryland
16. Michigan State
17. West Virginia
18. Dayton
19. Virginia
20. Florida State
21. Penn State
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Iowa
Others receiving votes: Washington 38; Utah St. 38; Xavier 34; Northern Iowa 28; Marquette 27; Colorado 27; St. Mary's 21; Purdue 20; Creighton 15; DePaul 14; Arkansas 14; Seton Hall 13; North Carolina 7; Houston 6; VCU 3; Florida 3; Liberty 2.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: Zags stay No. 1, Duke No. 2
A look at the new AP top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday
-
KU plane has engine failure; team 'safe'
The team is all safe and is staying the night in San Jose before a return trip back to Lawrence
-
Top 25 And 1: Gonzaga takes top spot
The Zags are 13-1 and might just hold the top spot through Selection Sunday
-
No. 22 WVU upsets No. 2 Ohio State
The Mountaineers closed on a 14-5 run to notch their biggest win of the season over the Buckeyes
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky returns
John Calipari's Wildcats now have the nation's most unusual body of work through 12 games
-
UCLA's loss a reminder of bad roster
This is the first UCLA team without a McDonald's All-American since the award was unveiled...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic