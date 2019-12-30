College basketball rankings: Duke jumps to No. 2, Kansas to No. 3 behind No. 1 Gonzaga in Coaches Poll

The final USA Today Coaches Poll of the decade has the program that's won as much as almost any other -- Gonzaga -- as the No. 1.

Mark Few's Zags hold a commanding lead, having acquired 30 of the 32 first-place votes. Inside the top five, we have some scooting and booting. Duke and Baylor are up two spots from a week ago, while Ohio State slips three rungs after its loss to West Virginia on Sunday.

The 11-1 Mountaineers come in at No. 17 this week. WVU's six-spot jump is the biggest week-over-week, while Virginia's six-spot drop is the largest; the Wahoos go from 13th to 19th. These rankings help set the stage for conference season, which begins in earnest across the country this week.

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Ohio State

6. Oregon

7. Auburn

8. Louisville

9. Villanova

10. Butler

11. Memphis

12. San Diego State

13. Michigan

14. Kentucky

15. Maryland

16. Michigan State

17. West Virginia

18. Dayton

19. Virginia

20. Florida State

21. Penn State

22. Texas Tech

23. Wichita State

24. Arizona

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Washington 38; Utah St. 38; Xavier 34; Northern Iowa 28; Marquette 27; Colorado 27; St. Mary's 21; Purdue 20; Creighton 15; DePaul 14; Arkansas 14; Seton Hall 13; North Carolina 7; Houston 6; VCU 3; Florida 3; Liberty 2.