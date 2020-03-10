Coronavirus update: Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments amid outbreak concerns

The Ivy League announced Tuesday that it is canceling both its men's and women's conference basketball tournaments amid the growing coronavirus outbreak concerns. In a release, the conference referenced the advisory of medical health professionals in aiding with the decision to put a stop to the annual postseason event.

"We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a news release. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."

The league also cited the guidance of public health and medical professionals to "discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Yale, which won the league's regular season championship, will represent the league in the men's NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Princeton earned the bid to the women's NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA's coronavirus advisory panel recently announced it was not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events in the U.S. However, some individual teams and conferences have already taken precautionary measures of their own as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect public gatherings around the world. The Ivy League has now taken the most drastic of measures in halting the respective conference tournaments.