Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Marquette 22-6, Creighton 21-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marquette has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Creighton Bluejays will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.8% better than the opposition, a fact Marquette proved on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Friars with a sharp 91-69 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-26.

Marquette got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Kolek out in front who scored 12 points along with six assists. Kam Jones was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays made easy work of the Pirates on Wednesday and carried off a 85-64 win.

Creighton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Kalkbrenner led the charge by scoring 23 points along with six rebounds and four blocks. Kalkbrenner has been hot recently, having posted four or more blocks the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Baylor Scheierman, who shot 6-for-10 from deep and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Bluejays, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marquette hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marquette beat the Bluejays 72-67 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marquette since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marquette.