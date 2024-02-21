Halftime Report

Creighton has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UConn 43-29.

Creighton entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UConn step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: UConn 24-2, Creighton 19-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.59

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the UConn Huskies and the Creighton Bluejays are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 20th at CHI Health Center Omaha. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

UConn entered their tilt with the Golden Eagles with 13 consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 14. The Huskies took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 81-53 win over the Golden Eagles. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as UConn did.

UConn's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Donovan Clingan, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tristen Newton, who scored 15 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Creighton's and the Bulldogs' match on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Bluejays turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. Everything went the Bluejays' way against the Bulldogs as the Bluejays made off with a 79-57 win. The oddsmakers were on Creighton's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Scheierman hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for six straight games. Another player making a difference was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Huskies pushed their record up to 24-2 with that win, which was their 18th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.9 points per game. As for the Bluejays, they have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as UConn and the Bluejays are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UConn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82 points per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UConn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bluejays in their previous meeting back in January, winning 62-48. The rematch might be a little tougher for UConn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UConn is a 3-point favorite against Creighton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 8 games against UConn.