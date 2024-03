Halftime Report

Massachusetts is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Davidson.

Massachusetts came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Massachusetts 18-10, Davidson 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Massachusetts is 1-7 against the Wildcats since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Despite being away, Massachusetts is looking at a one-point advantage in the spread.

Even though Massachusetts has not done well against the Colonials recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Minutemen came out on top against the Colonials by a score of 69-57.

Massachusetts can attribute much of their success to Matt Cross, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Cross didn't help Massachusetts' cause all that much against the Bonnies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Cohen, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Davidson found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell 80-66 to the Flyers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Davidson in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost nine in a row.

Davidson's loss came about despite a quality game from Connor Kochera, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Kochera didn't help Davidson's cause all that much against the Spiders on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Minutemen's victory bumped their record up to 18-10. As for the Wildcats, they dropped their record down to 15-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Massachusetts ended up a good deal behind the Wildcats in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, losing 93-78. Can Massachusetts avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Massachusetts is a slight 1-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Massachusetts.