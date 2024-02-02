Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: St. Bona. 13-7, Dayton 17-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

St. Bona. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact St. Bona. proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 67-62 victory over the Rams. The win was all the more spectacular given St. Bona. was down 20 points with 2:55 left in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Flyers made easy work of the Colonials on Tuesday and carried off a 83-61 win.

Among those leading the charge was DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help Dayton's cause all that much against the Spiders on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Nate Santos was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Bonnies' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.7 points per game. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season.

St. Bona. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Dayton is a big 7.5-point favorite against St. Bona., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. Bona..