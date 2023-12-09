Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Longwood 8-1, Delaware State 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Longwood is 4-0 against Delaware State since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Longwood Lancers will head out on the road to face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 2:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Longwood comes in on eight and Delaware State on four.

Longwood has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. They took their match on the road on Sunday with ease, bagging a 88-54 win over the Bears. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Longwood did.

Meanwhile, the Hornets humbled the Dragons with a 106-73 smackdown. With that victory, Delaware State brought their scoring average up to 76.2 points per game.

The Lancers' win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for the Hornets, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-6 record this season.

Going forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 5-2 and Delaware State is 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Longwood is a solid 7-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 5 years.