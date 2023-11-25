Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-1, DePaul 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, DePaul is heading back home. They will take on the N. Illinois Huskies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. DePaul might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact DePaul found out the hard way. The match between the Blue Demons and the Dons wasn't particularly close, with the Blue Demons falling 70-54.

Chico Carter Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois waltzed into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Trojans by a score of 98-93. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The losses dropped the Blue Demons to 1-4 and the Dons to 3-2.

Looking ahead, DePaul is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Currently 4-0 against the spread, N. Illinois has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, DePaul is only 1-4 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: DePaul have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

DePaul is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.