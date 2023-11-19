Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: San Fran. 2-2, DePaul 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The San Fran. Dons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the DePaul Blue Demons at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at Desert Diamond Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, the Dons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 76-72 to the Antelopes.

Despite the defeat, San Fran. got a solid performance out of Jonathan Mogbo, who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Mike Sharavjamts, who scored 16 points along with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored DePaul on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-68 to the Gamecocks.

DePaul's loss came about despite a quality game from Chico Carter Jr., who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Dons' loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Blue Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

San Fran. will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Fran. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like DePaul struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.





The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.