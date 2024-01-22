DePaul men's basketball coach Tony Stubblefield has been fired as head coach amid his third season, DePaul vice president and athletic director DeWayne Peevy announced Monday. The firing is effective immediately.

"After evaluating the current state of our men's basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position," Peevy said. "We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals."

Special assistant to the head coach Matt Brady will serve as the interim head coach as the university launches a national search for Stubblefield's replacement.

Stubblefield was hired in 2021 after more than a decade serving as an assistant at the University of Oregon on Dana Altman's original staff. He coached the Blue Demons to a 9-1 record to start his first season but was on track for a third consecutive losing season after going 15-16 in 2021-22 and 10-23 last season. DePaul is 3-15 on the season and 0-7 in Big East play at the time of his ouster, which comes on the heels of a six-game losing streak.

DePaul has not had a winning season since the fourth year of Dave Leitao's second coaching stint with the Blue Demons in 2018-19 and is on track to extend its streak of finishing last or next-to-last in the Big East race for a ninth consecutive season. DePaul is also on track to extend its NCAA Tournament drought to 19 seasons this year, which was the last time it won a regular-season conference title.