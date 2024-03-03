Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Drake and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bradley 43-29.

If Drake keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-6 in no time. On the other hand, Bradley will have to make due with a 21-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Bradley 21-9, Drake 24-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Knapp Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Bradley only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 19-point they dealt the Salukis on Wednesday. The Braves put the hurt on the Salukis with a sharp 86-67 win. With that win, Bradley brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Bradley got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Connor Hickman out in front who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Hickman didn't help Bradley's cause all that much against the Redbirds last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Hannah, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Drake scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They skirted past the Flames 107-105.

Tucker DeVries had an outrageously good game as he dropped a double-double on 39 points and 13 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Colby Garland was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Braves pushed their record up to 21-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bradley just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've made 48.7% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bradley is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Drake is a 4-point favorite against Bradley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake and Bradley both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.