Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Fairfield 1-2, Drexel 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will be playing at home against the Fairfield Stags at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Drexel last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Owls by a score of 66-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Drexel in their matchups with Temple: they've now lost five in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Luke House, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Fairfield proved on Monday. They put a hurting on the Blue Knights at home to the tune of 92-45. With Fairfield ahead 37-18 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Dragons now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Stags, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-2.

Looking ahead, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Drexel is a big 9-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dragons slightly, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

