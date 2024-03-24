Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: James Madison 28-3, Duke 24-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils and the James Madison Dukes will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 5:15 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Duke earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 64-47 victory over Vermont. Despite the win, that was the fewest points the Blue Devils have scored all season.

Duke's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mark Mitchell, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Kyle Filipowski was another key contributor, scoring three points along with 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, James Madison had already won 13 in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points), and they went ahead and made it 14 on Friday. They walked away with a 72-61 victory over Wisconsin.

James Madison's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Julien Wooden led the charge by scoring 12 points along with three steals.

Duke's victory bumped their record up to 25-8. As for James Madison, they are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 32-3 record this season.

Duke is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 16-10-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Duke is a solid 7-point favorite against James Madison, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.