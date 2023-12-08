Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: St. Peter's 3-4, Duquesne 6-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Duquesne Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop St. Peter's in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though St. Peter's has not done well against Canisius recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Peacocks narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Golden Griffins 54-52.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for Duquesne's previous match, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Thundering Herd by a score of 85-72 on Wednesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Duquesne.

Duquesne's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Andrei Savrasov, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds, and Jimmy Clark III, who scored 24 points.

Their wins bumped the Peacocks to 3-4 and the Golden Griffins to 5-4.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Friday, Duquesne is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be St. Peter's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Peter's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duquesne struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Duquesne is a big 14.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

