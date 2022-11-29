Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ East Carolina

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-7; East Carolina 5-2

What to Know

The South Carolina State Bulldogs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 89.86 points per matchup before their game Tuesday. They will face off against the East Carolina Pirates on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

South Carolina State has to be hurting after a devastating 90-64 loss at the hands of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have to be aching after a bruising 71-50 defeat to the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Saturday. Guard Javon Small (13 points) was the top scorer for East Carolina.

The Bulldogs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Pirates are a big 15-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

East Carolina won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with South Carolina State.