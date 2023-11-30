Who's Playing

Warren Wilson Owls @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: Warren Wilson 0-0, Elon 4-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will host the Warren Wilson Owls to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Schar Center.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Warren Wilson were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 28.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34 per game.

Looking back to last season, Warren Wilson finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Elon finished with a dismal 8-23 record.