Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Florida and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead LSU 48-34.

If Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-7 in no time. On the other hand, LSU will have to make due with a 12-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: LSU 12-11, Florida 16-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The timing is sure in Florida's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Tigers have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

Last Saturday, the Gators strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 81-65.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Clayton Jr. didn't help Florida's cause all that much against the Aggies last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Riley Kugel, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but LSU and the Crimson Tide didn't disappoint and broke past the 169.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Tigers received a tough blow as they fell 109-92 to the Crimson Tide. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LSU in their matchups with the Crimson Tide: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their defeat, LSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Will Baker, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrell Ward, who scored 15 points.

The Gators have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Tigers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-11 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Florida is a big 10-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LSU.