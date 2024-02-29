Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Florida and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Missouri.

If Florida keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-8 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Missouri 8-19, Florida 19-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Florida is 7-2 against the Tigers since March of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The timing is sure in Florida's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while the Tigers have not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Florida proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Commodores by a score of 77-64.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida to victory, but perhaps none more so than Will Richard, who scored 21 points along with two steals. Richard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Tigers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 88-73 loss to the Razorbacks on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Sean East II, who scored 33 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Missouri struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Gators are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season. As for the Tigers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 17 of their last 18 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3 rebounds per game. Given Florida's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Florida is a big 13-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Florida has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Missouri.