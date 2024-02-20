Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Boston College 15-10, Florida State 13-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Boston College, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, Boston College's game was all tied up 41-41 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Hurricanes by a score of 85-77.

Boston College got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mason Madsen out in front who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assist. It was the first time this season that Madsen scored 20 or more points. Quinten Post was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Blue Devils. Florida State has struggled against the Blue Devils recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Florida State had strong showings from Jamir Watkins, who scored 15 points along with four blocks and two steals, and Cam Corhen, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Watkins has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 15-10. As for the Seminoles, their loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 13-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boston College and the Seminoles were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but the Eagles came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Can Boston College avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.