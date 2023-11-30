Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Florida State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 25-21, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Florida State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia will have to make due with a 3-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Georgia 3-3, Florida State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 p.m. ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Florida State Seminoles at 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Bulldogs earned a 78-69 victory over the Eagles.

Among those leading the charge was Noah Thomasson, who scored 24 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Georgia was RJ Melendez's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Buffaloes on Tuesday, taking the game 77-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Florida State.

Florida State relied on the efforts of Jalen Warley, who scored 19 points along with 3 steals, and Jamir Watkins, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Warley has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 3-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Seminoles, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Florida State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This will be Georgia's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Florida State is a big 9-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Seminoles, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Injury Report for Florida State

Primo Spears: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Jaylan Gainey: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Georgia