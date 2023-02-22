Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Florida
Current Records: Kentucky 18-9; Florida 14-13
What to Know
The Florida Gators have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kentucky Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. The Gators and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. UK should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Florida and the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Florida falling 84-65. Guard Kyle Lofton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats strolled past the Tennessee Volunteers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 66-54. Four players on UK scored in the double digits: forward Oscar Tshiebwe (16), guard Cason Wallace (16), forward Chris Livingston (12), and forward Jacob Toppin (11).
The Gators are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Atlantic Owls Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-74. In other words, don't count UK out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.89
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Florida.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Kentucky 72 vs. Florida 67
- Mar 05, 2022 - Kentucky 71 vs. Florida 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Kentucky 78 vs. Florida 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - Florida 71 vs. Kentucky 67
- Jan 09, 2021 - Kentucky 76 vs. Florida 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kentucky 71 vs. Florida 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - Kentucky 66 vs. Florida 57
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kentucky 65 vs. Florida 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Florida 80 vs. Kentucky 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Florida 66 vs. Kentucky 64
- Feb 25, 2017 - Kentucky 76 vs. Florida 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Florida 88 vs. Kentucky 66
- Mar 01, 2016 - Kentucky 88 vs. Florida 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Florida 61