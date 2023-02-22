Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Florida

Current Records: Kentucky 18-9; Florida 14-13

What to Know

The Florida Gators have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kentucky Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. The Gators and UK will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. UK should still be riding high after a victory, while Florida will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Florida and the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Florida falling 84-65. Guard Kyle Lofton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats strolled past the Tennessee Volunteers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 66-54. Four players on UK scored in the double digits: forward Oscar Tshiebwe (16), guard Cason Wallace (16), forward Chris Livingston (12), and forward Jacob Toppin (11).

The Gators are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Florida Atlantic Owls Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-74. In other words, don't count UK out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.89

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Gators, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Florida.