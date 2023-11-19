Halftime Report

Wyoming already has more points against Furman than they managed in total against Charleston last Friday. Sitting on a score of 78-71, Wyoming has looked like the better team, but there's still zero more quarters to play.

If Wyoming keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Furman will have to make due with a 3-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Wyoming 3-1, Furman 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Furman Paladins at 10:30 a.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 67-60.

Wyoming can attribute much of their success to Sam Griffin, who scored 24 points along with 4 steals. Less helpful for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Furman and Coastal Carolina didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Friday. The Paladins walked away with a 89-80 win over the Chanticleers.

Furman got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Marcus Foster out in front who scored 30 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Carter Whitt, who scored 20 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Cowboys' win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Paladins, their win bumped their record up to an identical 3-1.

Wyoming is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wyoming has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 50.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.5% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Furman is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

