Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Navy 2-4, George Wash. 6-2

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia



What to Know

Navy has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the George Wash. Colonials at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Charles E. Smith Center. Navy has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Navy proved on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Eagles with a sharp 75-52 win.

Meanwhile, the Colonials suffered a painful 89-67 defeat at the hands of the Gamecocks on Friday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jacoi Hutchinson, who scored 10 points along with 5 assists.

Their wins bumped the Midshipmen to 2-4 and the Eagles to 1-8.

Navy is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Navy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 11.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Navy won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.