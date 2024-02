Halftime Report

UConn is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 52-28 lead over Georgetown.

UConn entered the contest having won 11 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 12, or will Georgetown step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: UConn 21-2, Georgetown 8-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UConn. They and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is crawling into this game hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while UConn will bounce in with 11 consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Huskies earned a 71-62 victory over the Bulldogs.

UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donovan Clingan led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Clingan pulled down ten or more rebounds. Cam Spencer was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas couldn't handle the Pirates on Wednesday and fell 76-70. Georgetown has struggled against the Pirates recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Georgetown saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Cook didn't help Georgetown's cause all that much against the Golden Eagles on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Dontrez Styles, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

The Huskies pushed their record up to 21-2 with that victory, which was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.1 points per game. As for the Hoyas, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UConn just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Georgetown, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their shots this season. Given UConn's sizable advantage in that area, the Hoyas will need to find a way to close that gap.

UConn beat the Hoyas 80-67 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UConn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UConn is a big 16-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

UConn has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Georgetown.