Who's Playing
Butler @ Georgetown
Current Records: Butler 8-6; Georgetown 5-9
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Butler Bulldogs last season on scores of 58-72 and 53-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last January, where Butler won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.
Georgetown came up short against the DePaul Blue Demons this past Thursday, falling 83-76. Georgetown's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Brandon Murray, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
Meanwhile, Butler has to be aching after a bruising 72-52 loss to the Providence Friars this past Thursday. Guard Ali Ali had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Georgetown is expected to lose this next one by 3. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their eight home games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Butler have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.
