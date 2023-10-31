Class of 2025 recruit Jacob Wilkins, a four-star prospect and the son of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, announced his commitment to Georgia Tuesday, following in his father's footsteps. The No. 4 overall small forward in the 2025 class according to 247Sports' rankings chose the Bulldogs over Virginia, allowing him to stay close to home and for his father's alma mater.

"I just felt like I am at home and the people there," Wilkins told 247Sports' Travis Branham of why he picked UGA. "I trust everyone there to put me in the right position and I know I have the ability to make my own name there even though I am coming there with my last name being a household name there. I can make my own name there, also."

Wilkins' commitment comes less than a week the addition of Asa Newell. Newell is a five-star Class of 2024 recruit who will be the third-highest ranked recruit in program history, according to 247Sports. If the recruiting rankings stay the same, Wilkins will go down as the fifth-highest ranked recruit of the modern era, two spots behind Newell and one spot behind star Class of 2011 recruit Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Dominique's high-flying style earned him the deserved nickname "The Human Highlight Reel" and his son has similar athletic ability. Here's 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein's opinion on what he brings to the table:

Jacob Wilkins is a budding big wing who is loaded with natural tools and talent, but only in the beginning stages of putting it all together. He has good positional size at over 6-foot-7 with a lanky, and still undeveloped, frame that has yet to even really begin to fill-out yet. While he will undoubtedly be a totally different player once he grows into his frame, he can already show glimpses of explosive athleticism with high-level plays and above-the-rim finishes in the open floor. While he projects as someone who should be dynamic in transition, there are also tools that should translate in the half-court and defensively as well. He's a fluid mover for his size with an almost elastic quality about his natural flexibility. He also has good hands, soft touch, and clean enough mechanics to develop as a shooter.

Two big-name recruits committing to Georgia in the span of a week could further enhance its appeal on the recruiting trail.

Though Newell and Wilkins are the lone commitments of the 2024 and 2025 class, respectively, the staff appears to be in good position with several other big names including four-star Class of 2024 prospect Khani Rooths, who visited the campus earlier this month the same week Newell was on campus.