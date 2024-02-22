Halftime Report

Georgia State and the Chanticleers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 37-30, Georgia State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Georgia State came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-17, Georgia State 12-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at GSU Convocation Center. Georgia State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Coastal Carolina in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Coastal Carolina has not done well against the Thundering Herd recently (they were 0-3 in their previous three matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Chanticleers came out on top against the Thundering Herd by a score of 74-67. That's two games straight that Coastal Carolina has won by exactly seven points.

Georgia State was handed a 20-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Monarchs on Saturday. The Panthers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Monarchs and snuck past 68-65. The victory was just what Georgia State needed coming off of a 83-63 loss in their prior match.

The Chanticleers' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-17. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.3 points per game. As for the Panthers, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina skirted past the Panthers 85-83 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Coastal Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Georgia State is a big 9-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State and Coastal Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.